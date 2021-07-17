One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report sales of $14.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $59.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.