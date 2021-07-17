Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down to $68.15

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.15, but opened at $66.23. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 3,076 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.