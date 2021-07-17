OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the June 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other OpGen news, CEO Oliver Schacht bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 245,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

