Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $209.33 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.