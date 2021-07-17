Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82. Tencent has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

