Oracle Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for 1.9% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

