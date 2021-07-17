Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $709,949.50 and $53.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.38 or 0.99959219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.49 or 0.01187489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.44 or 0.00360668 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00365812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050289 BTC.

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

