OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 33,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,303,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

