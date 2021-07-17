OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 33,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,303,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.10.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
