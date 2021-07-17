OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.90.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.