ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $19.45 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $713.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

