Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $76.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.83.

NYSE:ORA opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

