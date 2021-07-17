Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 34,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,388,560.00.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

