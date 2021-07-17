Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Alfred Altomari Acquires 20,000 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 578,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,636. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

