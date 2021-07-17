Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

