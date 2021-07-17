Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

