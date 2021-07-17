Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

