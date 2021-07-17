Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit Sells 34,017 Shares of Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 472,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.