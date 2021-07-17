Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit Sells 34,017 Shares of Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 472,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
