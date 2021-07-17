Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,277 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

