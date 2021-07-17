Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $5.93 Million Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 916.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,004 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of BowX Acquisition worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,104,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

