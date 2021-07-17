Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.49 Million in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $19,900,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $13,741,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $9,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $8,955,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,463,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

