Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.95 Million in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of AFAQU opened at $9.98 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

