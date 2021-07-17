Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $10.50 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

