Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,600 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,268,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,573.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.