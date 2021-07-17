Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.99 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $12,450,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

