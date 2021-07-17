P2 Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 249,186 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 3.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $58,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

NYSE KBR opened at $38.65 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

