PAC Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $91.02 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $91.02 million and $140,958.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008330 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001515 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,122,529,000 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

