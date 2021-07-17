Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

