Pamp Network Hits Market Cap of $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.