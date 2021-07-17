Pankaj Mohan Acquires 32,000 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Stock

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

Shares of DMS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

