Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

PGRE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.