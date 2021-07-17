Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $17.72

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 21% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $17.72 or 0.00055919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

