Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

SSAA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

