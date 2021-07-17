Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $322,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,555,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $9,083,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,585,000.

Shares of FSRXU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

