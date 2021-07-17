Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $14.22 Million in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,429. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.77. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.