Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $5.19 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

