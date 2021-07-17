Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $25.69 Million Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,576,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

