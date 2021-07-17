Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,608,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 2.42% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $511.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

