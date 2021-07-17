Park West Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up about 1.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of OneMain worth $35,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 260,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OneMain by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.