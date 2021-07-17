Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke Buys 17,198 Shares

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke purchased 17,198 shares of Partners Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $132,080.64.

PTRS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

