Paul Ginocchio Acquires 12,044 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $61,183.52.

Paul Ginocchio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paul Ginocchio acquired 12,600 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Augmedix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

