Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forward Industries alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Shares of FORD opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.