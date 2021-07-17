Paul Sean Little Buys 10,000 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.