PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PAX Global Technology stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.31.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

