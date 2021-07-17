Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske Sells 16,209 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $2,616,618.87.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.70. 148,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

