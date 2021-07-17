PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 551,479 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

