PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 979.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of MoneyGram International worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $818.21 million, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

