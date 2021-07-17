PDT Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE opened at $92.00 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.