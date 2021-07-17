PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 552.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Accolade worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.73. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

