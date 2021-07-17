PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

