Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $4,718,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,713.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

